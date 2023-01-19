Do you hear the gentle lapping of the ocean? The breeze coursing through the palm leaves? The distant melody of birdsong? Let Pineapple Kush transport you to the white sand beaches of the mind. But it’s not just her fruity terps and mellow high that help users reach such a destination; even her eye-catching purple-green buds provide exotic aesthetics. Grow this sweet variety indoors, and you’ll receive up to 550g/m² after a flowering time of 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, she offers 500–550g/plant ready in late September.