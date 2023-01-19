About this product
Do you hear the gentle lapping of the ocean? The breeze coursing through the palm leaves? The distant melody of birdsong? Let Pineapple Kush transport you to the white sand beaches of the mind. But it’s not just her fruity terps and mellow high that help users reach such a destination; even her eye-catching purple-green buds provide exotic aesthetics. Grow this sweet variety indoors, and you’ll receive up to 550g/m² after a flowering time of 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, she offers 500–550g/plant ready in late September.
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.