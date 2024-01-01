As the progeny of Purple Punch and Purple Kush, Punch Pie will melt your body into the couch. Far from feeling like you’ve just gone 12 rounds with The Champ himself, you’ll feel as though you’ve just reclined into a cloud. The relaxing nature of Punch Pie makes the strain the perfect choice following a busy day at work or after a taxing gym session. You can expect this variety to hit your taste buds with flavours of blueberries, candy, and earthiness as a creeping feeling of euphoria unfolds. Following a flowering time of 7–9 weeks, you’ll pull in up to 600g/m² indoors and 650–750g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.