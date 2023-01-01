Royal Queen Seeds' Purple Queen Automatic is a pleasure for all the senses. Growers will love the stunning colours and ease of growth of this compact auto, while smokers will be blown away by her delicious aroma and strong euphoria. Mixing genetics from the original Purple Queen with a high-yielding ruderalis specimen, Purple Queen Automatic is a great strain for growers of all skill levels. Plus, her delectable citrus-earth aroma and uplifting euphoria will send you into a blissful trance.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.