You’ll seldom come across a cannabis lover who hasn’t experienced the original AK-47. The progeny of legendary landraces, this sativa-heavy cultivar opens fire on the central nervous system. For those that don’t like to wait for their weed, Royal Queen Seeds' breeders took AK-47 and crossed her with a cannabis ruderalis specimen, creating a speedy auto that retains all of the original's best traits. Get ready to experience a motivating high 11 weeks after germination. Indoor plants stay small at 60–70cm but serve up 275–350g/m². Grow her outdoors, and you’ll have up to 160g/plant to play with.

