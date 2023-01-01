There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis flowers. So why limit your experience to THC and CBD? As the decarboxylated product of the “mother cannabinoid acid” CBGA, CBG produces a clear-headed effect that will leave you feeling fully functional. These thick and dense colas also possess high levels of CBD and unique vanilla-like terpenes. What’s more, Royal CBG is ready to harvest and process in as little as 9 weeks from sprouting. Prepare to dry and cure up to 450g/m² from indoor plants, and 30–50g/plant from those grown outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.