Royal Cheese Automatic retains the iconic taste of the original Cheese, but is faster to grow and less demanding thanks to the influence of Royal Critical and ruderalis genetics. Much like the original, this new autoflowering variety emanates a very pungent aroma and intense taste of sour cheese, earth, and spices. However, Royal Cheese Auto offers something the photoperiod version cannot—buds ready to harvest in just 11–12 weeks (post-germination).
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.