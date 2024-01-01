Royal Cheese Automatic retains the iconic taste of the original Cheese, but is faster to grow and less demanding thanks to the influence of Royal Critical and ruderalis genetics. Much like the original, this new autoflowering variety emanates a very pungent aroma and intense taste of sour cheese, earth, and spices. However, Royal Cheese Auto offers something the photoperiod version cannot—buds ready to harvest in just 11–12 weeks (post-germination).

