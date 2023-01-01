Royal Dwarf lives up (or should we say down?) to her name. Top this strain and apply some LST, and you’ll successfully keep her at a stealthy height of 40cm. Specifically designed for clandestine growing operations, you can cultivate this variety in anything from a small cupboard to a converted 5-gallon bucket. With a THC content of 13% and some seriously skunky terpenes, Royal Dwarf will get you feeling creative and motivated, without overwhelming your cognitive faculties. Enjoy a yield of up to 200g/m² indoors and 30–80g/plant outside.

