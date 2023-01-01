Not every cannabis user enjoys smoking high-THC titans that melt them into the couch every time they spark a joint. If you’re somebody that likes to take things a little easier, Royal Kush Automatic has your back. Her subtle THC content of 13%, paired with medium quantities of CBD, makes for a relaxing and sensible high that boosts creativity without any overwhelming effects. Enjoy these buds at any hour of the day without needing a time-out. Come harvest time, prepare to bring in up to 300–350g/m² indoors and 170g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.