This sativa-dominant hybrid will hit you like a freight train. Infused with Mexican, Thai, and Afghan landrace genetics, she produces a stimulating high that will supercharge your day. However, with a THC content of 19% and an array of energising terpenes, this variety will quickly derail your plans if you don't treat her with respect. Go low and slow to find your sweet spot, and enjoy tastes of fruit and pine along the way. Grown indoors, she’ll yield up to 600g/m² after a brief flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors in a sunny spot, plants pump out a rewarding 650–700g/plant.

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.

GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
