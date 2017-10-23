This sativa-dominant hybrid will hit you like a freight train. Infused with Mexican, Thai, and Afghan landrace genetics, she produces a stimulating high that will supercharge your day. However, with a THC content of 19% and an array of energising terpenes, this variety will quickly derail your plans if you don't treat her with respect. Go low and slow to find your sweet spot, and enjoy tastes of fruit and pine along the way. Grown indoors, she’ll yield up to 600g/m² after a brief flowering time of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors in a sunny spot, plants pump out a rewarding 650–700g/plant.

Show more