Watermelon Automatic is as delicious as it sounds. Descending from Tropicana Cookies and Lemon OG, Watermelon Automatic is a 75% indica autoflower. She takes just 9 weeks to go from germination to harvest, at which point she'll be heavy with thick, frosty flowers. As her name suggests, Watermelon Automatic boasts a bold, fruity aroma. Plus, with 20% THC and mild levels of CBD, Watermelon Automatic produces well-balanced effects that soothe both the body and mind. Ideal for a relaxing evening in or an afternoon out in the sun.

