For a hard and fast high that combines intense euphoria with a peaceful stoned sensation, look no further than Watermelon. Harnessing Watermelon OG S1 genetics, this strain delivers 450–500g/m² indoors, 450–500g/plant outdoors, and up to 22% THC. All of that bud comes neatly wrapped inside a package of fruity, watermelon flavours—ideal for cannabis connoisseurs with a sweet tooth.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.