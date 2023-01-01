White Widow. This strain sits high upon the pantheon of all-time classics. Now, breeders have created an automatic version of this variety that merges the original's exceptional traits with impressive speed. Light up these buds to experience a high that relaxes the muscles while energising the mind; prepare for a wild wave of creative thoughts. As for productivity, you’ll receive up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 550–600g/plant outdoors.

Show more