Elmer's Glue Tanker 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Elmer's Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
