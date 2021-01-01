About this product

The CBD in these capsules contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant. This is imperative for full benefits of the Hemp plant.

- Water-Soluble

- 100% BioAvailable

- Organic

- Non-synthetic

- No Toxins

- No Heavy Metals

- Vegetarian

INGREDIENTS: 10mg Hemp CBD, Turmeric, Frankincense, GABA (All Water Soluble)

Turmeric: Turmeric (Curcuma longa) has been used for 4,000 years as a spice and medicinal herb. It contains bioactive compounds called curcuminoids which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Frankincense: Frankincense (Boswellia Carteri) is extracted from the gum or resin of the Frankincense or Olibanum trees. Experience has shown that frankincense has many health benefits. It can boost the immune system, aid in digestion, and promote health and regeneration of cells and tissues. (Often called "anti-aging"). In addition, it is useful for relieving stress and anxiety.

GABA: GABA – it's full scientific name is gamma-aminobutyric acid – occurs naturally in your brain, where it functions as a neurotransmitter and helps regulate brain activity.