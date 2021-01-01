Loading…
RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid

About this product

This durable glass jar is perfect for all of your small herb storage needs. Not only is the lid made from sustainable bamboo or beech wood, but it doubles as a prep tray. Concerned about your health? RYOT’s versatile glass jar is BPA-free and contains a silicone seal. No matter what strain you are storing, the RYOT glass jar will keep its contents fresh and pure.

SPECS:
Dimensions: 2.25-inch height x 2.5-inch width
Capacity 133 ml

FEATURES:
Durable glass
Sustainable bamboo or beech wood lid
Integrated wooden rolling tray lid
Freshness seal for airtight storage
BPA-free
Eco-friendly
Non-toxic silicone seal keeps contents safe
