About this product

This durable glass jar is perfect for all of your small herb storage needs. Not only is the lid made from sustainable bamboo or beech wood, but it doubles as a prep tray. Concerned about your health? RYOT’s versatile glass jar is BPA-free and contains a silicone seal. No matter what strain you are storing, the RYOT glass jar will keep its contents fresh and pure.



SPECS:

Dimensions: 2.25-inch height x 2.5-inch width

Capacity 133 ml



FEATURES:

Durable glass

Sustainable bamboo or beech wood lid

Integrated wooden rolling tray lid

Freshness seal for airtight storage

BPA-free

Eco-friendly

Non-toxic silicone seal keeps contents safe