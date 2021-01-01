RYOT®
RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver
About this product
RYOT® Large (3") Anodized Aluminum Taster SPRING Bat in Silver
Emptying your taster has never been easier with the innovative RYOT® Spring Taster Bat. Pack your bowl as usual, press down gently to enjoy a mid-smoke stir, press fully to eject the ash when you are finished! At 3” long, these bats are compatible with all RYOT® Large Magnetic Taster Boxes, and are a smart and functional staple for any smoker.
Taster® is used under license.
FEATURES:
Durable Anodized aluminum construction
Designed to prevent heat transfer
Fits all Large standard RYOT® Taster Boxes
Offered in Blue, Green, Red, Silver and Black
Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W
