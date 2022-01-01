The width of our 3-Tier Gilded Grinder enables you to grind more, faster. Perfect for entertaining, be the party hero and grind enough for the whole group in one go, or quickly grind as much as you need for your DIY infusions when inspiration hits in the kitchen. The wide plate, diamond-sharp teeth, three tiers and deep-set bowl can handle any herb (rose, lavender, sage, chamomile) so you can get crafty with custom blends. Be multi-functional, but make it fashion.