About this product
Meet out new hand dyed tie dye Tee. Oversized fit, ultra soft cotton, puff print graphic - perfect for relaxing
** Each Tee is slightly different as they are all hand dyed **
• 12oz jersey fabric
• Puff print graphic
• Ribbed collar
• 100% Cotton
• Machine wash
Size 1:
Body Length 29"
Chest 21.5"
Sleeve 6"
Size 2:
Body Length 30.25"
Chest 22.5"
Sleeve 6.5"
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.