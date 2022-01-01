About this product
If you got em' / Smoke em
Have gratitude & know your worth. No matter what you do, approach it with confidence. That’s your power. Made from 100% natural pure organic hemp with Arabic gum adhesive, our 1 ¼ Rolling Papers with Tips are thin & slow-burning.
Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.