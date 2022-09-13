About this product
Cannabis should be how you’re looking to feel. From happy and chatty to blissfully at ease, Savvy 900mg cartridges offer a state of mind. Find yours.
--
Lift your spirit without the spirits. Happy Hour (Summer Melon) is the refreshing cannabis elixir you can't help reaching for, in a 900mg cartridge.
--
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.