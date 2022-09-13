About this product
Cannabis should be how you’re looking to feel. From happy and chatty to blissfully at ease, Savvy 1G cartridges offer a state of mind. Find yours.
Vacay meets you where you are and takes you where you want to go. Fly first class with Vacay (Hawaiian Pineapple), in a 1g cartridge.
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.