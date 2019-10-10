Romulan effects
Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
