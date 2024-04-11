Devil’s Dough is truly a wonderful blend between old school & modern day cannabis offering growers quite a unique experience. This strain was created by crossing Pure Michigan F2 with Devil’s 13 which resulted in a high yielding, potent indica that is great for both indoor & outdoor cultivation! Flower produced by Devils Dough can often have a burnt rubber scent, with strong hints of skunk, coffee, and musk. This unique cross may also be ideal for growers seeking an Indica Dominant strain for medicinal use, such as for pain or insomnia but be warned that these seeds can produce some very potent crops!
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!