About this product

This strain earns its name as an extremely heavy Indica. Relatively rare, this strain is created by blending Wet Dreams, OG Kush and Animal Cookies 09 and will leave you with an intense body stone, ending in full sedating effects making you feel as though you are weighted into the couch with an uplifting calm.



Flowering Time: 8-10 Weeks

THC Content: 25-28%

Sweet and nutty with citrus flavors and minty berry taste on the exhale.



Find Cement Shoes Seeds at SeedKing.com