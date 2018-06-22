Seed Bank
About this product
Kashmir Kush is a Guru Seeds strain that was created from crossing Barney's Feminized Vanilla Kush with Purple Pig, these two strains compliment each other well and the result, Kashmir Kush packs a punch!
An excellent medicinal strain, Kashmir Kush produces large dense colas, and heavily trichomed kush buds! The intense aromas from these large, dense colas are reminiscent of wild berries & vanilla. An excellent hearty kush strain to grow for the novice or veteran alike, Kashmir Kush produces some extremely rewarding buds.
Characteristics of Kashmir Kush Seeds
Great for relaxing and can treat anxiety, Inflammation, Kashmir Kush seeds are also great for stress and pain relief.
An excellent medicinal strain, Kashmir Kush produces large dense colas, and heavily trichomed kush buds! The intense aromas from these large, dense colas are reminiscent of wild berries & vanilla. An excellent hearty kush strain to grow for the novice or veteran alike, Kashmir Kush produces some extremely rewarding buds.
Characteristics of Kashmir Kush Seeds
Great for relaxing and can treat anxiety, Inflammation, Kashmir Kush seeds are also great for stress and pain relief.
Kashmir Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!