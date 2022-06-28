Ceremonial grade. Early, gassy, resinous and great bubble hash yield. The result of two years of our selection from HSC's Venom. This line has gone through many iterations and names - asphalt plant, All Gas OG, and when we worked at the mothership, the plants in this family were called "Dankincense". Our selections lean towards looser more heavily spiced flowers and earliness. Our regular seed is the result of pollen from five males to protect from inbreeding and keep the gene pool wider after quite a few generations of full-sib breeding. Our Fem seed was pollinated from just one pollen donor for maximum uniformity.



Available in 6 seed packs and in bulk.