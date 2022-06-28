Instant besties if you jump into this project with us - enjoy all of the hard work of developing a new auto without any of the easy, time consuming, preliminary steps! This is a raspberry parfait auto in the making, but it will probably become a few different strains judging from the F1 population of seven females - ranging from cat piss gas, to blueberry muffin, parfait, and melon. Green, pink and red. Expect about 10% of plants to be autos, and of those, they'll all have different terps. Anything that's not day neutral will be mostly early. All the moms were stunners, so it's not terribly crazy to put these in a market garden... but still kind of crazy.