About this product
With an aroma and flavor reminiscent of fresh blueberries, Blue Dream Feminized is simply irresistible. A true California original, this stuff has long been the strain of choice across the US West Coast.
The appeal of this berry hybrid lies in her diversity and versatility. From first-timers experimenting with weed in their early days to seasoned stoners or strictly therapeutic cannabis users, Blue Dream Feminized is one of few strains to cover all bases. Somehow relaxing and energizing at the same time, this ganja can be anything you want it to be.
Engineered by combining the genetics of two equally celebrated strains – Blueberry and Haze - Blue Dream is a versatile 60% Sativa and 40% Indica hybrid. DJ Short is credited with bringing the world this superstar strain, though probably had no idea at the time just how popular it would become.
Along with intensifying the fabulous fragrances and flavors of her parent strains, this Sativa-dominant specimen also routinely tests for a THC content in excess of 25%. Though somehow, she’s not the kind of strain that takes you off-guard and knocks you off your feet – even if your THC tolerance isn’t huge.
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with