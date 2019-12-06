Blue Dream is the single best-selling strain on the commercial cannabis market in North America. Equally popular among recreational and medicinal cannabis users, this feminized and fruity beauty is fragrant, flavorful and fabulous for all occasions.



With an aroma and flavor reminiscent of fresh blueberries, Blue Dream Feminized is simply irresistible. A true California original, this stuff has long been the strain of choice across the US West Coast.



The appeal of this berry hybrid lies in her diversity and versatility. From first-timers experimenting with weed in their early days to seasoned stoners or strictly therapeutic cannabis users, Blue Dream Feminized is one of few strains to cover all bases. Somehow relaxing and energizing at the same time, this ganja can be anything you want it to be.



Engineered by combining the genetics of two equally celebrated strains – Blueberry and Haze - Blue Dream is a versatile 60% Sativa and 40% Indica hybrid. DJ Short is credited with bringing the world this superstar strain, though probably had no idea at the time just how popular it would become.



Along with intensifying the fabulous fragrances and flavors of her parent strains, this Sativa-dominant specimen also routinely tests for a THC content in excess of 25%. Though somehow, she’s not the kind of strain that takes you off-guard and knocks you off your feet – even if your THC tolerance isn’t huge.