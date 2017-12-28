Whether you’re seeking an enjoyable wake-and-bake or an essential afternoon pick-up, Green Crack Feminized is simply unbeatable when you need an energy boost. This Indica/Sativa hybrid is really easy to grow – even for beginners – and is said to have a number of medicinal benefits too.



Strain info



There are two different phenotypes of Green Crack – a 65% Sativa-dominant version and a 75% Indica-dominant variety. The former is by far the most popular, and this is where the plant’s reputation for instant recharge and energizing effects comes from. The THC content varies from 15% to 20%, usually hovering around 17%. This makes for a really versatile plant that lends itself to loads of different smoking situations.

At a first sniff, you’ll notice a fruit-and-citrus aroma, with notes of freshly dug earth and a surprisingly dank twist. When lit up, the sweet and sour tang comes to the foreground, and the exhale contains sweet notes of pineapple and mango.



Growing Green Crack Fem



Even newbies can get great results from this plant – it’s a rewarding and straightforward growing experience from start to finish. Indoors, it can be grown in a closet or a windowsill, but you’ll need to keep the humidity levels relatively low to avoid issues with powdery mildew. Outdoors, you’ll need relatively stable and predictable Mediterranean-like conditions to get the job done.

Yields vary from moderate to excellent – anything up to 20 ounces of outstanding cannabis for every square meter of grow space. If planting outdoors, plan to harvest at the end of September for the best possible results.

