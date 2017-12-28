About this product
Strain info
There are two different phenotypes of Green Crack – a 65% Sativa-dominant version and a 75% Indica-dominant variety. The former is by far the most popular, and this is where the plant’s reputation for instant recharge and energizing effects comes from. The THC content varies from 15% to 20%, usually hovering around 17%. This makes for a really versatile plant that lends itself to loads of different smoking situations.
At a first sniff, you’ll notice a fruit-and-citrus aroma, with notes of freshly dug earth and a surprisingly dank twist. When lit up, the sweet and sour tang comes to the foreground, and the exhale contains sweet notes of pineapple and mango.
Growing Green Crack Fem
Even newbies can get great results from this plant – it’s a rewarding and straightforward growing experience from start to finish. Indoors, it can be grown in a closet or a windowsill, but you’ll need to keep the humidity levels relatively low to avoid issues with powdery mildew. Outdoors, you’ll need relatively stable and predictable Mediterranean-like conditions to get the job done.
Yields vary from moderate to excellent – anything up to 20 ounces of outstanding cannabis for every square meter of grow space. If planting outdoors, plan to harvest at the end of September for the best possible results.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
There’s something in our catalog to cater to every taste – so if you’re hunting for high THC strains, quality landraces, feminized or autoflowering seeds, or the finest hybrid varieties from across the globe, you’re in luck! These high-quality weed seeds come from renowned growers and breeders from the Netherlands and Spain through to Colorado and beyond.
But it’s not all about mind-melting marijuana designed to knock your socks off. With the increasing focus on the therapeutic and medicinal properties of this wonderfully versatile plant, it goes without saying that our shelves are stocked with a massive array of high CBD strains conveniently collected under one roof.
For those new to the ganja growing game, we also stock a wide selection of beginner strains perfect for those with no prior experience in canna-cultivation. By sourcing the very best cannabis strains from the most well-respected international cannabis seed banks, we empower you to choose the right weed seeds for your needs – every step of the way.
All Seed Supreme seeds are available to ship to the USA and can be purchased via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Keep it simple, keep it Seed Supreme.