This now-legendary plant has already made a name for itself, and it’s easy to see why. Its pungent aroma is instantly recognizable, and its sour lemon and gasoline notes combine perfectly into a surprisingly enticing toke. The invigorating buzz it provides is ideal for a morning pick-me-up or a nighttime party companion. Energizing, uplifting, and impossible to ignore!
Sour Diesel’s pungent and distinct scent likely comes from the rumored Skunk influence in its genetics. If you sniff it in the bag, you’ll notice hints of kerosene with warm spice and some herbal notes, but it suddenly becomes a lot more sour once it’s lit up.
Perfect as a wake-and-bake, it’s also a great partner for nights on the town – and it’s perfect enjoyed at social occasions that require a little more energy at the end of the day. The very definition of a ‘happy high’, it’s loved by writers, artists and musicians thanks to the motivational creativity boost it provides.
This tall and slender Sativa-dominant strain has thin leaves and a Christmas-tree shape that looks enticingly festive once the frosty trichomes come in. At less than 5 feet tall, she works well indoors or outside – although outdoors she’s a little more difficult to work with. To really get things off to a flying start, pair hydroponics with a Sea of Green (SOG) or Screen of Green (SCROG) set-up. After around 10 weeks of flowering, you’ll be rewarded with up to 1.63 ounces per square meter!
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
There’s something in our catalog to cater to every taste – so if you’re hunting for high THC strains, quality landraces, feminized or autoflowering seeds, or the finest hybrid varieties from across the globe, you’re in luck! These high-quality weed seeds come from renowned growers and breeders from the Netherlands and Spain through to Colorado and beyond.
But it’s not all about mind-melting marijuana designed to knock your socks off. With the increasing focus on the therapeutic and medicinal properties of this wonderfully versatile plant, it goes without saying that our shelves are stocked with a massive array of high CBD strains conveniently collected under one roof.
For those new to the ganja growing game, we also stock a wide selection of beginner strains perfect for those with no prior experience in canna-cultivation. By sourcing the very best cannabis strains from the most well-respected international cannabis seed banks, we empower you to choose the right weed seeds for your needs – every step of the way.
All Seed Supreme seeds are available to ship to the USA and can be purchased via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
