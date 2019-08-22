Genetics: Unknown; likely Super Skunk x Chemdawg



This now-legendary plant has already made a name for itself, and it’s easy to see why. Its pungent aroma is instantly recognizable, and its sour lemon and gasoline notes combine perfectly into a surprisingly enticing toke. The invigorating buzz it provides is ideal for a morning pick-me-up or a nighttime party companion. Energizing, uplifting, and impossible to ignore!



Strain info



Sour Diesel’s pungent and distinct scent likely comes from the rumored Skunk influence in its genetics. If you sniff it in the bag, you’ll notice hints of kerosene with warm spice and some herbal notes, but it suddenly becomes a lot more sour once it’s lit up.

Perfect as a wake-and-bake, it’s also a great partner for nights on the town – and it’s perfect enjoyed at social occasions that require a little more energy at the end of the day. The very definition of a ‘happy high’, it’s loved by writers, artists and musicians thanks to the motivational creativity boost it provides.



Growing Sour Diesel Fem



This tall and slender Sativa-dominant strain has thin leaves and a Christmas-tree shape that looks enticingly festive once the frosty trichomes come in. At less than 5 feet tall, she works well indoors or outside – although outdoors she’s a little more difficult to work with. To really get things off to a flying start, pair hydroponics with a Sea of Green (SOG) or Screen of Green (SCROG) set-up. After around 10 weeks of flowering, you’ll be rewarded with up to 1.63 ounces per square meter!

