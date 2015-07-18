About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this strain
Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush’s calming yet talkative buzz.
Pine Tar effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
------------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
