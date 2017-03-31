SELECT Rainbow Upload X Bites 10pk 100mg

Seasoned explorers, meet our faster, stronger, longer-lasting edible. Select X Bites envelop 10mg of THC in a coating engineered to mimic your body's natural elements. This protective layer allows the cannabinoids to be absorbed more quickly and completely, maximizing the most direct delivery possible. When it comes to finding a steadier, prolonged, and more intense experience, X marks the spot.

About this strain

Rainbow, also known as "Rainbow Kush" and "Rainbow Bud," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. The result is a compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching. Growers who grow Rainbow say it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, Rainbow gives consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation. Some say this strain tastes just like a tropical Starburst candy. Rainbow is believed to be 50% indica and 50% sativa.

It all started with a better cartridge.

The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.

Safety

Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.

Sourcing

Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.

Consistency

Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.

Innovation

Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.

Commitment

We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.

For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
CDPH-10001355

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355

