Cheetah Heetah (14g)

by Seven Leaves
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

TYPE: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: Cheetah Piss x Cold Heat x Zonuts
Flavors: Gas, Fuel, Ammonia, Rich
Effects: Hard Hitting, Sedative, Relaxing, Calming
Aromas: Gas, Fuel, Ammonia, Rich
Hard hitting, fuel filled, rich in flavor, Indica dominant hybrid. The mix of the aromas on this cross are complex and the effects give you a powerful and hard hitting punch

About this strain

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seven Leaves
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
