G41 by Seven Leaves
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Type: HYBRID
Lineage: Thin Mint Cookies x Sunset Sherbert
Flavors: Creamy, Fruity, Nutty, Sweet, Menthol
Effects: Happy, Relaxing, Body High, Cerebral, Creative, Energizing
Aromas: Herbal, Spice, Fruit
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene, Pinene, Bisabolol
Description: This Gelato 41 Pheno is a favorite of many. The crosses are Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. It tests high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding your mind

About this strain

Thin Mint is a hybrid marijuana strain that was one of the main sub-types of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

