Pineapple Fuse

by Seven Leaves
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Pineapple x Unknown
Flavors: Pineapple, Fruit, Earth, Gas
Effects: Strong & Balanced
Aromas: Pineapple, Earth
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Description: This strain brings on Pineapple explosion. It's strong and give a great balanced high

Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
