Type: Hybrid Lineage: Unknown Flavors: Lavender, Pepper, Spicey, Earthy Effects: Balanced, Relaxed but not couch locked Aromas: Spice, Citrus, Earthy, Gassy Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool Description: A great balanced strain, Relaxing but not couch locked, uplifted but not energetic, These bright purple pods will make the other jealous.
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.