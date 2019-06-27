Loading…
White Tahoe Cookies Crumble 1g

by Shango
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Picture of White Tahoe Cookies
White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

White Tahoe Cookies effects

121 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
