Close your eyes, take a bite, and cue the confetti!



Sherpa's Birthday Cake THC Taffy is here to turn any day into a party. With its rich, vanilla cake flavor, swirls of sweet frosting, and a perfectly dosed 15mg of hemp-derived THC, this chewy treat is more than just candy — it's a reason to celebrate. Whether it's your actual birthday or just some random Tuesday, this taffy brings a little extra joy to your day.

