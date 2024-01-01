Drift into restful slumber with our Midnight Grape Night Time Gummies. Experience a carefully crafted blend of 5mg THC, 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN, Myrcene, and Indica in each dose. Perfectly designed for those seeking a serene and calming bedtime routine, Sleep offers a gentle nudge towards a peaceful night's sleep.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.