Indecisive? Rainbow has you covered! Indulge in the vibrant burst of the Rainbow flavor, offering a kaleidoscope of tastes that mirrors the diverse effects of the carefully blended cannabinoids. You can expect 2-3 of each flavor in a bag. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation after a long day or gearing up for an adventure, these gummies cater to a wide range of preferences.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.