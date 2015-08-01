Silver State Trading
Honey Bananas - Jazz Cabbage CO2 Cartridge .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Honey Bananas is a soothing and sweet, pure C02 extracted cannabis oil. The oil is uncut, and fully decarboxylated. The cartridge is hygienic stainless steel with an adjustable airflow tip, organic cotton wick and glass casing. Compatible with MOST batteries.
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
