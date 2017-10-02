Afgooey effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
