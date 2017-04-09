About this product
818 OG THCa Flower
by SimplyMary
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Named after the telephone area code of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, 818 OG is an OG Kush strain popular with patients for treating pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia. Not to be confused with the other OG cut named for the locale, the 818 OG has a very fruity flavor that is quite different from the sour, earthy fuel taste found in the SFV OG.
