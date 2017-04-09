818 OG THCa Flower

by SimplyMary
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Your premium ticket to unparalleled relaxation and euphoria. From the west coast to your doorstep. A potent blend of LA Kush and the famous SFV OG.

◆ LA Kush x SFV OG

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Named after the telephone area code of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, 818 OG is an OG Kush strain popular with patients for treating pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia. Not to be confused with the other OG cut named for the locale, the 818 OG has a very fruity flavor that is quite different from the sour, earthy fuel taste found in the SFV OG

About this brand

SimplyMary
Welcome to SimplyMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
