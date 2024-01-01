Giraffe P THCa Flower

by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

Get ready for a treat with Giraffe P THCa Flower! This strain offers a mouthwateringly sweet and sugary tropical candy flavor with hints of sour citrus and fruity earthiness. This slight indica hybrid was created from a cross of MILF and Astronaut Pussy.

◆ MILF x Astronaut Pussy

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Giraffe P**** is a saucy hybrid with a name that’s a little too salacious to print. Originally, Bakery Genetics bred MILF and another explicitly-named strain, Astronaut P**** for a strain that will make you feel as high as, well, you know. More recently, global cannabis marketer Doja Pak has also released a Giraffe P strain in collaboration with Seed Junky Genetics. The Seed Junky / Doja Pak Giraffe P genetics are built around Z x Animal Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Giraffe P****, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

SimplyMary
Welcome to SimplyMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
