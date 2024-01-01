About this product
Giraffe P THCa Flower
by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Giraffe P effects are mostly calming.
Giraffe P potency is higher THC than average.
Giraffe P**** is a saucy hybrid with a name that’s a little too salacious to print. Originally, Bakery Genetics bred MILF and another explicitly-named strain, Astronaut P**** for a strain that will make you feel as high as, well, you know. More recently, global cannabis marketer Doja Pak has also released a Giraffe P strain in collaboration with Seed Junky Genetics. The Seed Junky / Doja Pak Giraffe P genetics are built around Z x Animal Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Giraffe P****, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item