Montana huckleberries in a bottle! Taste the bright, crisp and sweet flavor of lemonade with the added punch of huckleberry. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.
- Made with real lemon juice - Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle - 10 servings per bottle - 10 calories per serving - Fast acting
Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Red 40, Blue 1, Red 3, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract
Sinful Beverages is a premier THC infused beverage brand. Enjoy these refreshing, low calorie drinks today. The fast acting THC infusion can provide you with an enjoyable buzz in as little as 15 minutes. Sinful Beverages are made with real juice, natural flavors and natural sweeteners. Sinfully good without the hangover.