Logo for the brand Sitka® Hash House

Sitka® Hash House

Coastal Cream Hashish Joint 1g

About this product

Made with today’s lifestyle in mind, the Sitka® hashish pre-rolls offer our most convenient and accessible form of smoking hash.

This Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin, hybrid varieties and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster.

Experience a bold and complex flavor with a smooth mouth feel. You haven’t tried a joint like this before!
