Introducing our Candela Double Glazed Donut Pre-Rolls – a connoisseur's delight, crafted with single-source, in-house grown premium indoor whole flower. Each pre-roll is infused with our award-winning solventless full melt hash rosin, meticulously rolled and jellied with a live rosin center, then dusted with single-strain kief, and crowned with a sparkling layer of THC Diamonds. Time to Smoke the Donuts—Freshly rolled every day, these small-batch pre-rolls offer a decadent flavor profile and a smoking experience that's nothing short of tantalizing. Delivered daily for utmost freshness, our pre-rolls are available in a nostalgic baker's dozen. Delivered Daily, Sold in a Baker’s Dozen.



Black Diamond



Tangy and sour, shimmering flashes of diesel, skunk, and gas, slightest hints of floral sweetness on the exhale, Black Diamond is a swirling cocktail of old-school cannabis profiles. Notes of pine and flora sweetly simmer under diesel and skunk overtones. For those who have been searching for that nostalgic “kind bud” taste, search no further. Black Diamond is an instant classic. Indica and heavy hitting, Black Diamond is a wave of relief and euphoria that washes over you; feel that telltale tingle behind the eyes upon exhale. Curl up with a book, relax, unwind, tune out.

