Introducing our Candela Double Glazed Donut Pre-Rolls – a connoisseur's delight, crafted with single-source, in-house grown premium indoor whole flower. Each pre-roll is infused with our award-winning solventless full melt hash rosin, meticulously rolled and jellied with a live rosin center, then dusted with single-strain kief, and crowned with a sparkling layer of THC Diamonds. Time to Smoke the Donuts—Freshly rolled every day, these small-batch pre-rolls offer a decadent flavor profile and a smoking experience that's nothing short of tantalizing. Delivered daily for utmost freshness, our pre-rolls are available in a nostalgic baker's dozen. Delivered Daily, Sold in a Baker’s Dozen.



Blockberry



Tangy, biting citrus in the foreground, cool berries & cherries in the background, all underscored by hints of pine and gas; Blockberry is a cornucopia of classic cannabis profiles. Like a grapefruit shaved and zested directly into your nose, Blockberry is pure citrus to start, before the profile is cooled & mellowed by soft notes of cherry and sweet berry that linger long on the exhale. Hybrid, but bright and enlivening like the flavor profile, Blockberry is euphoric and energizing. Take Blockberry along on your next picnic or beach day for some citrus fun in the sun.

Show more