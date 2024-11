Sherb Cream Pie



Velvety and sugary smooth on the exhale, spice and cheese in the foreground, underscored by hints of berry, cream, and petrol, Sherb Cream Pie is a dessert lover's dream. Find yourself pleasantly lost in a maze of creamy sweetness; behind each door a new sugary profile awaits, with twists and turns of gas and berry to throw you for a loop. Even-keeled and euphoric, Sherb Cream Pie is an all-day, every-day strain; perfect for both unwinding at night or kick starting the day.

