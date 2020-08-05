About this strain
The Black
The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.
The Black effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!